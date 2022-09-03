Special Mouthguard May Be Alternative to CPAP for Sleep Apnea

WEDNESDAY, March 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Folks with sleep apnea are typically prescribed a CPAP machine to help them get a good night's sleep, but there's an alternative to the clunky, noisy devices that is growing in popularity.

Oral appliances similar to mouthguards -- called mandibular advancement devices (MADs) -- have been shown to work as well as CPAP in treating sleep apnea for many patients, experts say.

MADs have "become a growing part of our practice. We routinely recommend and offer the oral appliance as one of the options for treatment of sleep apnea," said Dr. Jing Wang, an assistant professor of sleep medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

"The oral appliances have been around for less time than CPAP, but they've grown a lot in popularity over the last couple of years and they can be as effective as CPAP for the right patient," Wang said.

Obstructive sleep apnea occurs when your throat muscles relax to the point of collapse and block your airway during sleep. When this happens, your body becomes starved for oxygen and you periodically wake up for a few seconds to gasp for air.