Standard Tests May Underestimate Severity of Sleep Apnea in Black Patients

WEDNESDAY, May 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- When it comes to diagnosing sleep apnea, current screening methods may put Black patients at a disadvantage, new research suggests.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a serious sleep disorder characterized by disrupted breathing during sleep. An initial screening tool might be an overnight pulse oximeter test — a small device clipped on to a fingertip that measures blood oxygen levels.

Investigators began this study after seeing research that pulse oximeters used on intensive care unit patients during the COVID-19 pandemic might be less accurate in Black patients than in white patients.



“While skin pigmentation seems to affect the results of oximetry, we did not know whether the same would be true during tests for OSA,” said study co-author Ali Azarbarzin, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, in Boston.

“We hypothesized that this would be the case,” Azarbarzin said in a news release from the American Thoracic Society.



So, the researchers examined the results of almost 2,000 patients of varying races and ethnicities who did overnight home sleep studies.