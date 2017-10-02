Switch From Smoking to Vaping Could Save Millions

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Oct. 2, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of cigarette smokers could live substantially longer if electronic cigarettes are embraced as a replacement for tobacco during the next decade, a new study contends.

As many as 6.6 million cigarette smokers could live a combined 86.7 million more years under policies that encourage them to swap their smokes for e-cigarettes, according to "optimistic" projections from cancer researchers at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

Even a worst-case scenario involving e-cigarettes would still save lives, the researchers said.

Under a "pessimistic" projection, 1.6 million former cigarette smokers would have a combined 20.8 million more years of additional life, the research team found.

These numbers show that adopting e-cigarettes as an alternative to smoking could prove the easiest way to cause tobacco use to dwindle in the United States, said lead researcher David Levy, a professor of oncology at Georgetown's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"An e-cigarette strategy really could help us move towards the goal that we all have, to reduce cigarette use," Levy said. "Everybody agrees that cigarettes are really harmful, and population health could be dramatically improved."

People using e-cigarettes are not exposed to the carcinogens and chemicals produced by burning tobacco, although they still endure the addictive and systemic effects of nicotine, Levy said.

However, the vapor-emitting, battery-powered devices remain unregulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This makes it tough for tobacco control advocates to adopt a pragmatic strategy focused on the devices, said Dr. Louis DePalo, a professor of pulmonology with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

FDA-approved nicotine replacement products such as gum or patches are considered safe and are used alongside counseling and therapy to help people kick their addiction, DePalo said. Gum and patches also aren't as pleasurable as using an e-cigarette, and that enjoyment might make it more difficult for someone to wean themselves off e-cigarettes.

"E-cigarettes in an unregulated environment just don't offer you the exit strategy of being part of a comprehensive smoking cessation strategy," said DePalo, who had no role in the new study.