Toxic Metals Found in E-Cigarette Vapor

MONDAY, Feb. 26, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- If you think that "vaping" is a safe alternative to smoking, new research suggests you might be inadvertently inhaling unsafe levels of toxic metals.

Scientists say the tiny metal coils that heat the liquid nitrogen in e-cigarettes may contaminate the resulting vapor with lead, chromium, manganese and nickel. The finding raises the possibility that e-cigarettes are not harmless to users.

"We analyzed 15 metals in e-liquid from the refill dispenser -- before the liquid meets the heating element -- in the vapor, and in the remaining e-liquid in the tank after vaping," explained study author Pablo Olmedo. He's an assistant scientist with the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health's department of environmental health and engineering, in Baltimore.

"We found that the metal concentrations were generally higher in the tank and aerosol compared to the refill dispenser," said Olmedo. That suggests that the heating coil is the smoking gun, he added.

But study co-author Ana Maria Rule pointed out that their team also found "the presence of some metals in some of the liquids even before they are in contact with the coil."

That could mean that "in addition to the metal coil, other factors could play a role in e-cigarette metal exposure, such as the voltage used to heat the coil," said Rule, also an assistant scientist at Hopkins.

Unlike traditional smoking, vaping works by heating liquids that contain nicotine. The liquid passes through a heating coil, producing a vapor that proponents claim is free of much of the carcinogens associated with burning tobacco leaves.

Given that a recent U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse survey found that one in six high schoolers has vaped in the past month, the finding could have broad public health implications, the researchers said.

In the Hopkins study, published Feb. 21 in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, investigators recruited 56 vapers in the Baltimore area to see whether the heating process introduces toxins into what is inhaled.

The researchers used the vapers' own e-cigarette devices when examining the chemical content of e-liquid, vapor and residue.