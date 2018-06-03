Kids Who Vape Face Toxin Dangers, Study Finds

MONDAY, March 5, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Teenagers who use e-cigarettes expose themselves to cancer-causing toxins, particularly if they choose fruit-flavored products, a new study reports.

Urine tests revealed elevated levels of five different toxins in the bodies of teens who use e-cigarettes (often called vaping). And all of the toxins are known or suspected carcinogens, said lead researcher Dr. Mark Rubinstein, a professor of pediatrics with the University of California, San Francisco.

Teens who used e-cigarettes had up to three times greater amounts of the toxins in their urine than teens who never vape, the researchers found.

"One of the reasons why more teens are using these products is they feel that they are safe and/or safer than smoking," Rubinstein said. "Based on these results, if the teenagers kept using these products over the years, we believe it could be dangerous."

The toxins -- acrolein, acrylamide, acrylonitrile, crotonaldehyde and propylene oxide -- all belong to a class of chemicals known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

In particular, fruit-flavored e-cigarettes produced significantly higher levels of acrylonitrile. That's a concern because fruit flavors are most popular among teens and acrylonitrile is a known carcinogen, the researchers said.

"Right now a lot of the flavors being marketed seem to clearly be targeting teens," Rubenstein said. "I think it's difficult to argue that you're marketing these products to adults trying to wean off cigarettes when you're offering flavors like 'unicorn poop' and bubble gum."

Volatile organic compounds are released when e-cigarette liquid is heated to the point when it becomes vapor, Rubinstein said. The liquid contains solvents that are approved food additives, but when heated these additives can form other chemical compounds, including VOCs, he said.

Toxic VOCs also are present in traditional tobacco cigarettes, and in greater quantities. The researchers behind the new study said "dual users" -- teens who alternate between cigarette smoking and e-cigarette smoking -- had up to three times higher levels of five toxins than those who only vape.

Gregory Conley is president of the American Vaping Association, a nonprofit that advocates for e-cigarettes. He said: "The results of this study fall in line with prior literature estimating the cancer risk from e-cigarette use to be orders of magnitude lower than the risk from smoking cigarettes. While it is clear from the data that environmental sources of toxins played a considerable role in the levels measured among all groups, the data nonetheless shows significant reductions in exposure among exclusive e-cigarette users."