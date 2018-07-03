Ban Menthols to Help Some Smokers Quit

WEDNESDAY, March 7, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- After the Canadian province of Ontario banned menthol cigarettes, many smokers responded by trying to kick the habit, a new study finds.

Some experts suspect such a ban might help cut down smoking in the United States, too.

The Ontario ban was implemented January 2017. Researchers found that within one month of the ban taking effect, 29 percent of menthol smokers they surveyed had at least tried to quit.

That number was substantially higher than expected based on what study participants said just before the ban took hold. At that point, less than 15 percent planned on quitting once menthol cigarettes were no longer on the market.

"This is what happened over just a short period," said lead researcher Michael Chaiton, a scientist with the Ontario Tobacco Research Unit in Toronto.

"There was a big difference between what people thought they would do, and what they actually ended up doing," Chaiton said. "For some people, the ban may have made it easier for them to try quitting."

The findings send a clear message, said Stanton Glantz, who directs the Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education at the University of California, San Francisco.

"This shows there are public health benefits from banning menthol tobacco products," he said. "That has huge policy implications."

Glantz wrote an editorial published with the study in the March 5 issue of JAMA Internal Medicine.

Menthol cigarettes have long been controversial -- in large part because of their minty flavor and cooling, pain-dulling effects, Chaiton explained.

"In general," he said, "they make it easier for people to smoke, and that's a particular concern with kids."

Menthol cigarettes are popular in the United States, accounting for about 30 percent of cigarette sales, versus 5 percent in Canada, according to Chaiton and his colleagues.

But at the federal level, Glantz said, there's been no progress on banning menthol tobacco products in the United States.

In 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration tried to regulate menthol and other flavorings in electronic cigarettes and tobacco products other than cigarettes. But the agency was blocked by the Obama administration, Glantz said.