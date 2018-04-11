Dangers Don't Deter Vaping's Appeal to Teens

Justin Olsen doesn’t have any interest in cigarettes.

But don’t try and tell the 18-year-old Georgia resident to worry about vaping. Olsen estimates he vapes every day and takes about 20 hits an hour.

While cigarette smoking rates among teens have dropped over the last few decades, the use of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) -- also called vaping -- has risen in this age group. Surveys show that many teens don't know about the dangers of these products, and a few popular vaping trends could increase the risks even more.

One of the most popular products among teens -- a flash drive-shaped system called JUUL -- contains roughly the same amount of nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes. In the 2 years since JUUL was introduced, it has captured almost half of the entire e-cigarette market. And that worries some researchers.

"Everything is different about JUUL -- the shape and design of the product. It's smaller and can be hidden in the hand. It looks like a high-tech device," says, Maciej Goniewicz, PhD, PharmD, who has studied e-cigarette safety. "We know that it contains a really high concentration of nicotine. It's a few times higher than what we see in other e-cigarette products."

In 2017, nearly 30% of high school seniors said they'd used e-cigarettes.

Many kids start vaping even younger. Although laws prohibit kids under age 18 from buying e-cigarettes, nearly 10% of eighth-graders and 14% of 10th-graders said they've used these products.