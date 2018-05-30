E-Cig Flavorings May Damage Blood Vessel Lining

THURSDAY, June 14, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Flavorings used in e-cigarettes harm blood vessel cells in a way that could trigger future heart damage, a new study suggests.

Five flavorings tested in the lab damaged the heart-protective functions of endothelial cells, which line the inside of blood vessels and the heart, said study author Jessica Fetterman. She's an assistant professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine.

The flavorings -- menthol (mint), acetylpyridine (burnt flavor), vanillin (vanilla), cinnamaldehyde (cinnamon) and eugenol (clove) -- blocked the ability of the cells to produce a gas called nitric oxide, Fetterman said.

"These cells make this gas when they are healthy and happy. It's a really heart-protective factor that does a lot of positive things, like preventing blood clots from forming and inhibiting inflammation," Fetterman said. "We found in the cells we treated with these flavoring additives, they no longer produced this gas."

Increased inflammation and reduced nitric oxide are some of the first changes to occur along the path to heart disease, heart attacks and stroke, Fetterman said.

American Vaping Association president Gregory Conley scoffed at the findings.

"Nothing in this study will change the conclusions of respected organizations like Cancer Research UK and the Royal College of Physicians, both of which agree that the potential risks of vaping are unlikely to exceed even 5 percent that of smoking," said Conley, who leads the nonprofit vaping advocacy group.

But this isn't the first study to link e-cigarette flavorings with potential health hazards. In May, a study presented at the American Thoracic Society's annual meeting found that cinnamaldehyde (cinnamon) flavoring appears to inhibit a key mechanism of the lungs' antibacterial defense mechanism.

For the latest study, Fetterman and her colleagues exposed endothelial cells to nine different flavorings commonly used in e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco products, such as little cigars and hookah pipes.

All nine chemicals caused cell death at the highest levels tested. The other flavors tested were diacetyl (butter), dimethylpyrazine (strawberry), isoamyl acetate (banana) and eucalyptol (spicy cooling).

But even the lowest levels of vanilla, cinnamon, clove and burnt flavor impaired nitric oxide production and boosted an inflammatory chemical called interleukin-6, suggesting that endothelial cells are particularly sensitive to those flavors.