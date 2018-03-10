FDA Seizes Documents from E-Cigarette Maker Juul

Oct. 3, 2018 -- Thousands of pages of documents were seized from e-cigarette maker Juul by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration during a surprise inspection last week as part of the agency's investigation into the company's marketing practices.

Juul controls 73 percent of the e-cigarette market and has come into the FDA's crosshairs as teen e-cigarette use has skyrocketed, CNBC reported.

The surprise inspection at Juul's San Francisco headquarters last week occurred a few weeks after the FDA told e-cigarette makers they have 60 days to submit plans on how to reduce youth use of their products.

The FDA also said it's considering banning some flavored nicotine liquids that critics say entice youngsters to use e-cigarettes, CNBC reported.

Over the past year, the number of U.S. high school students who have used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days rose by about 75 percent, according to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's annual National Youth Tobacco Survey, people familiar with the data say.

That means that about 3 million, or 20 percent of high school students, are using e-cigarettes, compared with 1.73 million (11.7) percent in the last survey.

The sources did not to be identified because the latest survey isn't yet public. It's expected to be published later this year, CNBC reported.