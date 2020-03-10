Study: As More Kids Vaped, Teens Smoked Less

TUESDAY, Nov. 20, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- The advent of the e-cigarette appears to have spurred a huge drop in tobacco smoking rates among teenagers and young adults, a new study claims.

Previous research has argued that vaping could prove to be a gateway drug for smoking, by getting youngsters hooked on nicotine and used to the physical actions associated with smoking.

Instead, smoking among teens dropped off dramatically after e-cigarette use became more widespread in 2013, said lead researcher David Levy. He is a professor with the Georgetown University Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, in Washington, D.C.

"The rate of decline in cigarette use tripled," said Levy.

The new findings come days after U.S. regulators pledged to strengthen policies that prevent the sale of flavored vaping products to minors.

"I will not allow a generation of children to become addicted to nicotine through e-cigarettes," FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a U.S. Food and Drug Administration statement. "We won't let this pool of kids, a pool of future potential smokers, of future disease and death, to continue to build."

For the new study, Levy and his colleagues analyzed responses to five different national surveys that track tobacco use.

The surveys showed that, prior to 2013, cigarette smoking was gradually declining among young people between the ages of 15 and 25, the researchers reported.

But after 2013, that gradual decline turned into a steep decline. The annual relative reduction in smoking tripled among 10th and 12th graders, the investigators found.

Why? Levy and his colleagues suggested that, in part, it's because vaping became popular.

Past 30-day vaping among high school students increased from 1.5 percent in 2011 to 4.5 percent in 2013, and to 13.4 percent in 2014.

"When e-cigarette use came in, smoking rates dropped between 25 and 40 percent," Levy said. "Smoking rates in young adults have dropped by almost 50 percent, and most of that [has been] since 2013."

Levy said he's worried that tough e-cigarette regulations could reverse those trends.