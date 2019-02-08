No-Tobacco Policy for New Workers in Ohio City

Aug. 2, 2019 -- A strict no-tobacco policy for new city workers has been implemented by Dayton, Ohio.

Those hired after July 15 are prohibited from using nicotine or tobacco. Job candidates will be tested and those with positive results will have to undergo treatment to stop their tobacco/nicotine use. If they again test positive at the end of their probationary period, they'll be fired, CNN reported.

There will be no random testing for nicotine or tobacco. Workers hired after July 15 will be tested only for "reasonable suspicion."

An employee who tests positive for nicotine or tobacco must have treatment to help them quit, or they could be reprimanded or fired. A second positive test would lead to immediate dismissal, CNN reported.

The policy defines tobacco and nicotine use as "inhaling, exhaling, burning, vaping, any lighted cigar, cigarette, and e-cigarette or pipe, chewing or any other type of tobacco use."