14 Hospitalizations May Be Linked to Vaping

Aug. 5, 2019 -- Possible vaping-related breathing problems have led to the hospitalization of 14 teens and young adults in Wisconsin and Illinois.

There were 11 cases of severe breathing problems in Wisconsin and three in Illinois, CNN reported.

"The names and types of vaping products, as well as where they were obtained, are still being investigated," the Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday.

The cases in Wisconsin appeared to be caused by an infection, "but every test has come back completely negative," Thomas Haupt, a respiratory disease epidemiologist with the state's Department of Health Services, told CNN.

Vaping is the only apparent link between the cases, "but we don't know what they vaped, where they got their vaping liquids, all this needs to be determined at this point," Haupt said.