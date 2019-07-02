FDA Proposes Graphic Warning Labels For Cigarettes

THURSDAY, Aug. 15, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Smokers would have to get past some gruesome imagery to purchase a pack of cigarettes under a new rule proposed Thursday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Cigarette packs would have to carry very large warning labels that would feature color photos that graphically illustrate the damage smoking can cause, the FDA said Thursday. It would be the most significant change to cigarette labels in more than 35 years.

Examples provided by the FDA include:

A young boy wheezing into an oxygen mask, with the warning that tobacco smoke can harm children.

A man's chest with a scar running down the middle, with text noting that smoking causes heart disease and strokes.

A sample jar of bloody urine, along with a warning that smoking causes bladder cancer.

These warning labels would take up half the space on the front and back of a cigarette pack. They would also occupy at least 20% of the area at the top of all cigarette advertising.

Most developed countries worldwide have already adopted similar graphic warning labels, according to the Associated Press.

"Cigarette packages and advertisements can serve as an important channel for communicating health information to broad audiences that include both smokers and nonsmokers," Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, said in an agency statement.

"In fact, daily smokers potentially see warnings on cigarette packages more than 5,100 times per year, and all members of the public, including adolescents, are exposed to cigarette advertisements in print and digital media, as well as in and around stores where cigarettes are sold," he added.

Patricia Folan, an expert in helping smokers quit, said she "applauds" the proposed move.

Studies from countries where these images have long been in place suggest "that graphic warnings encourage smokers to quit and discourage non-smokers from smoking initiation," Folan added. She directs the Center for Tobacco Control at Northwell Health in Great Neck, NY.

Health warnings first appeared on cigarette packs in 1966, and were most recently updated in 1984 to include the well-known admonition from the U.S. Surgeon General about the health risks of smoking.