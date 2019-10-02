Getting to the Bottom of Vaping Illness Outbreak

Oct. 2, 2019 -- More than a month after the first vaping-related death, the CDC has beefed up its recommendation to avoid e-cigarette or vaping products, and it warned users to avoid products that contain THC in particular. This came after reports that most people affected with the vaping-related lung illness had vaped THC, often bought on the black market.

Even so, the CDC emphasizes it has still not zeroed in on a single cause, although chemical exposure is suspected.

With cases now surpassing 800, and at least 17 deaths, what's taking so long to figure this out?

Tracing the cause of any outbreak is complicated, says Laura Crotty Alexander, MD, an associate professor of medicine at the University of California San Diego, who has studied vaping for several years. She and other experts interviewed say this outbreak has many complications, including:

The sheer number of ingredients and additives vaped

The variety of devices

The growth of vaping

The wide segment of the population that vapes

The poor or reluctant recall of patients to report what they vaped

The role of black market vaping cartridges

Alexander also brings up another possibility: ""These cases may not all be the same thing." She belongs to a group of vaping researchers who meet online often to discuss the latest findings on the health effects of vaping. Different chemicals involved in the outbreak may lead to different symptoms in patients, creating subsets of patients rather than a single cause leading to a single condition, she says. At this point, that's just a theory, she emphasizes.

Patients report a history of vaping before getting a cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and belly pain. Some have needed to be put on ventilators.

The idea of a combination of factors makes sense, says Kyle Boyar, a cannabis scientist and vice chair of the American Chemical Society Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision. Labs are testing more substances as the investigation unfolds, he says. But "we have so many different vape mixtures that are out there. There are trends, especially in the black market. [They will say] 'I heard this guy is using this, it works really well.' '' So the ingredients change.

As the substances change, testing labs struggle to keep up. "Until you know that something is a risk, it's impossible to test for everything," Boyar says.