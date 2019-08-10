Bill Would Limit Nicotine in E-Cigarette Products

Oct. 8, 2019 -- A bill to limit the amount of nicotine in e-cigarette products was introduced Monday by U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi in a bid "to make them significantly less addictive and appealing to youth."

The bill would restrict nicotine content to a maximum of 20 milligrams per milliliter, which matches regulations in the European Union, and would give the Food and Drug Administration the authority to reduce the cap if necessary, CNN reported.

Currently, there is no national limit in the U.S., and some brands have nicotine levels several times higher than 20 milligrams per milliliter.

Experts say high nicotine concentrations have contributed to what they say is a vaping epidemic among U.S. youth, CNN reported.

"Capping the concentration of nicotine in e-cigarettes is integral to ending the youth vaping epidemic by making these products less addictive, less appealing to youth, and less harmful to public health," Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.

He's leading a congressional investigation into youth vaping.