TUESDAY, Oct. 29, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Smoking is a notoriously tough habit to quit, but a new study suggests it is far harder for women to stop than it is for men.

Why? The researchers point to a higher prevalence of anxiety and depression in women, which might interfere with even the best intentions to kick the habit. And one expert noted that prior evidence has shown that women's brains react differently to nicotine.

In the latest study, involving more than 200 patients at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, the prevalence of anxiety or depression was 41% in women while it was only 21% in men.

Depression and other mood disorders need to be addressed in women who smoke, especially those with heart disease and stroke, said senior study author Dr. Beth Abramson, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Toronto.

"Smoking cessation is the most significant modifiable risk factor to prevent heart disease in women, but there is no one-size-fits-all," Abramson noted.

In the study, the average age of participants was 56, and almost one-third were women. Patients reported smoking an average of 18 cigarettes daily for 37 years. Two-thirds had lipid abnormalities such as dyslipidemia, in which blood levels of lipids (triglycerides and cholesterol) hit the roof. Nearly two-thirds had high blood pressure, close to half reported heart disease, and more than a quarter had depression or anxiety.

After six months, 58 (25%) participants stopped smoking, while 68 (29%) cut back on the number of cigarettes smoked by more than half. The total number of clinic visits, use of prescription medications such as Chantix (varenicline) to treat smoking addiction, gender and the ability to afford treatment all influenced the chances of success. While using Chantix more than doubled the odds of success, women were roughly 50 percent less likely to quit smoking than men.

Tobacco smoking is the number one cause of preventable death worldwide, and accounts for 480,000 deaths annually in the United States alone. About 12% of all American women aged 18 and older smoke tobacco, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Programs to stop smoking have shown varying degrees of success.