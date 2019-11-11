MONDAY, Nov. 11, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Vaping isn't necessarily better for your heart health than smoking tobacco, a pair of new studies argue.

They report that use of e-cigarettes negatively affects risk factors for heart disease in ways similar to traditional tobacco cigarettes:

Levels of bad cholesterol and triglycerides are elevated in people who use e-cigarettes, according to results from the first study.

E-cigarette users also experience a decrease in blood flow to the heart muscle, the second study says.

"People are making the assumption if they switch from cigarettes to e-cigarettes, their risk will be substantially reduced of cardiovascular disease," said Dr. Rose Marie Robertson, deputy chief science and medical officer for the American Heart Association, and co-author of the first study. "That's not necessarily the case."

Both studies are to be presented Monday at the American Heart Association's annual meeting, in Philadelphia. Research presented at meetings is typically considered preliminary.

For the first study, researchers evaluated 476 healthy adults who took no daily heart medications to see how smoking might affect their cholesterol levels.

Of these participants, 285 were tobacco cigarette smokers, 45 were e-cigarette smokers, 52 were "dual users" who smoke and vape, and 94 were nonsmokers.

All tobacco users -- including vapers -- had higher total cholesterol levels, as well as higher levels of triglycerides and "bad" LDL cholesterol, the study found.

Researchers said they found the same sort of cholesterol when they looked only at e-cigarette users.

The second study used advanced ultrasound techniques to track blood flow inside the body, according to lead researcher Dr. Florian Rader. He's co-director of the Clinic for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and Aortopathies at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center's Smidt Heart Institute in Los Angeles.

His team tracked the flow of blood to the hearts of 19 young adult smokers immediately before and after vaping or smoking.

Participants were asked to rest while their blood flow was tested, and then to perform a handgrip exercise intended to increase their heart rate, Rader said.

"In healthy individuals, blood flow increases to the heart because the heart's working harder and it needs more oxygen. The body adjusts blood flow and delivers more oxygen to the heart," Rader said. "This increase was blunted and even partially reversed in patients who are habitual e-cigarette smokers."