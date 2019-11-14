U.S. Smoking Rate Hits New Low, But Vaping Rises

THURSDAY, Nov. 14, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Cigarette smoking has reached an all-time low in the United States, but experts say the rise of vaping puts a damper on what otherwise would be a tremendous public health achievement.

Just under 14% of American adults smoked cigarettes in 2018, a dramatic decline from the 42% adult smoking rate in 1965, according to researchers with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Further, all signs seem to show that the popularity of cigarette smoking continues to decline:

About 55% of adult smokers tried to quit in 2018, up from nearly 53% in 2009.

About 7.5% of smokers said they successfully quit in 2018, up from 6.3% in 2009.

The "quit ratio" of smokers who permanently kicked the habit increased from about 52% in 2009 to about 62% in 2018.

But 1 in 5 adults are still using some form of tobacco, and the boom in vaping threatens to undermine progress against cigarette smoking, experts said.

"It's a good news/bad news thing," said Dr. David Hill, a national board member for the American Lung Association. "We've made tremendous strides over decades in decreasing combustible cigarette use, but when you look at this report and they talk about e-cigarette use, it's very concerning."

Other tobacco products used by adults include cigars (3.9%); e-cigarettes (3.2%); smokeless tobacco (2.4%), and pipes or hookahs (1%), according to the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, published Nov. 14.

E-cigarette use among adults saw a modest increase, up from 2.8% in 2017 to 3.2% in 2018, researchers said.

But 21% of U.S. high school students had vaped within the past month in 2018, and they are expected to cause an uptick in adult tobacco use rates as they enter young adulthood, researchers said.

One sign this is happening: The rate of e-cigarette use among 18- to 24-year-olds increased more than among adults overall, rising from 5.2% in 2017 to 7.6% in 2018.

"Youth is the age when people experiment, and this is a new thing," said Dr. Emanuela Taioli, director of the Institute for Translational Epidemiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. "Many of them don't know it contains nicotine, and that's how they get addicted. Nicotine is the most powerful addictive product existing on the market."