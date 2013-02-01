Raising Legal Age for Tobacco Cuts Teen Smoking

By Robert Preidt

TUESDAY, April 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Raising the legal age for buying tobacco is effective in cutting teen smoking rates, a new study shows.

Researchers compared teen and young adult smoking patterns before and three years after a 2016 California law that increased the legal age for tobacco sales from 18 to 21.

The University of California, Davis team found that the "T21" law led to a greater decrease in daily smoking among those ages 18-20 than among those ages 21-23.

"The great news is that the prevalence of 'daily' smoking among 18- to 20-year-olds went from 2.2% in 2016 to nearly zero in 2019," said study co-author Susan Stewart, a professor in the division of biostatistics in the Department of Public Health Sciences.

There was no decrease in non-daily smoking.

"A possible reason that we may have seen a decrease in 'daily' smoking, but not 'non-daily' smoking, is that 'daily' smokers are more likely to buy their own cigarettes -- so they are more likely to be impacted by sales restrictions," Stewart said in a university news release.