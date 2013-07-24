FDA Moves to Ban Menthol in Cigarettes

April 29, 2021 -- The FDA said that within a year it will ban menthol in cigarettes and ban all flavors including menthol in cigars.

Menthol makes it easier to start smoking, and also enhances the effects of nicotine, making it more addictive and harder to quit, the FDA said in announcing its actions on Thursday.

Nineteen organizations — including the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Cancer Society, American Medical Association, American Heart Association, and the National Medical Association -- have pushed the FDA to ban menthol for years. The agency banned all flavors in cigarettes in 2009 but did not take any action against menthol. In 2013, the groups filed a petition demanding that the FDA ban menthol, too. . The agency responded months later with a notice that it would start the process.

But it never took any action. Action on Smoking and Health and the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council, later joined by the AMA and the NMA, sued in 2020 to compel the agency to do something. Now it has finally agreed to act.

The African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council welcomed the move but said the fight is not over and encouraged tobacco control activists to fight to ban menthol tobacco products at the local, state and federal level. “We know that this rule-making process could take years and we know that the tobacco industry will continue to do everything in their power to derail any attempt to remove their deadly products from the market,” Phillip Gardiner, MD, council co-chair, said in a statement.

The AMA is urging the FDA to quickly implement the ban and remove the products “without further delay,” AMA president Susan R. Bailey, MD, said in a statement.

“FDA’s long-awaited decision to take action to eliminate menthol flavoring in cigarettes and all flavors in cigars ends a decades-long deference to the tobacco industry, which has repeatedly demonstrated its willingness to profit from products that result in death,” Lisa Lacasse, president of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, said in her own statement..

There seems to be a lot of surprise about the announcement of the FDA's menthol cigarette ban.



Here are remarks from @ScottGottliebMD laying out this plan two years ago.



The reason: kids tend to start with flavors before they become addicted.https://t.co/QYzTCeRs6B — Matthew Herper (@matthewherper) April 29, 2021

Lacasse said banning menthol will help eliminate health disparities. She said 86% of Black people who smoke use menthol cigarettes, compared to 46% of Hispanic people who smoke, 39% of Asian people who smoke and 29% of white people who smoke. “FDA’s actions today send a clear message that Big Tobacco’s strategy to profit off addicting Black communities will no longer be tolerated,” she said.