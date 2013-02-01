FDA Authorizes First E-Cigarette

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced its first authorization of an electronic cigarette.

The permission to sell was granted to R.J. Reynolds for three of its Vuse tobacco-flavored vaping products.

"Today's authorizations are an important step toward ensuring all new tobacco products undergo the FDA's robust, scientific premarket evaluation. The manufacturer's data demonstrates its tobacco-flavored products could benefit addicted adult smokers who switch to these products – either completely or with a significant reduction in cigarette consumption – by reducing their exposure to harmful chemicals," Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, said in an agency news release.

The FDA added it had denied the company permission to sell 10 flavored vaping products, but did not say what they were. The three authorized products are less likely to appeal to children and teens. While the products can now be sold in the United States, the FDA stressed they are neither safe nor "FDA- approved," and that nonsmokers shouldn't use them.