Oct. 22, 2021 -- Former smokers who use e-cigarettes are just as likely to light back up, compared to those using other nicotine alternatives, new evidence reveals.

A recent study showed that people who quit cigarette smoking and then started using electronic cigarettes were just as likely to return to traditional tobacco cigarettes as people who switched to nicotine gum and other products.

Quitting tobacco completely was the most effective strategy. Overall, use of e-cigarettes or another tobacco product was associated with an 8.5% greater chance that a recent quitter would smoke again, compared to people who went “cold turkey.”

The study was published Oct. 19 in JAMA Network Open.

Interestingly, the findings come the week after the FDA announced its first e-cigarette authorization for three Vuse tobacco-flavored vaping products. Data from manufacturer R.J. Reynolds showed the products "could benefit addicted adult smokers who switch to these products -- either completely or with a significant reduction in cigarette consumption -- by reducing their exposure to harmful chemicals," the FDA said in a news release.