Flavored Vapes Still in Stores Despite Federal Ban

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Dec. 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Kid-friendly flavored e-cigarettes are still widely available online and in stores, despite a federal judge's ruling that should have pulled the products off store shelves by early September, a new report shows.

The judge's ruling follows on U.S. Food and Drug Administration action that is nearly two years old.

Citing risks to vulnerable children, the FDA first announced in January 2020 that "companies that do not cease manufacture, distribution and sale of unauthorized flavored cartridge-based e-cigarettes [other than tobacco or menthol] within 30 days risk FDA enforcement actions."

That was then, this is now, critics say.

Today, more than 100 flavored vaping products with enticing flavors like Gummy Bear, Funnel Cake, Fruit Punch, Berry Crunch Cereal and Blueberry Lemonade are still sold through the five top online e-cigarette retailers, the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids report found.

Flavored vapes also were widely available in convenience stores and gas stations located in eight cities across the country, the report added.