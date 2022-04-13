April 28, 2022 – The FDA on Thursday proposed a ban on making and selling menthol cigarettes in the United States, as well as most flavored cigars.

Health care groups hailed the proposal as a critical step to keep cigarettes out of the mouths of children and Black Americans, who are particularly likely to smoke menthol tobacco products.

“Fundamentally, these bold actions are about saving hundreds of thousands of lives. Each year 480,000 lives are lost prematurely from a smoking-attributable disease,” FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, MD, said in a news conference announcing the proposed rules.

He said menthol cigarettes entice many young people to start smoking due to their pleasant flavor, beginning a downward path that can lead to nicotine addiction and debilitating disease. Removing menthol cigarettes ends this pathway, he said, adding that the cigar ban is needed because of a trend in which some young people prefer cigars to cigarettes.

“Like menthol cigarettes, we also know that there are racial and ethnic disparities in cigar product use,” Califf said.