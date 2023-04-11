Menthol Vapes Could Be Even More Toxic to Lungs

TUESDAY, April 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Adding menthol flavoring to electronic cigarettes may damage your lungs more than regular e-cigarettes do, a new study reveals.

The common mint flavoring helps deliver lots more toxic microparticles, compared with e-cigarette pods that don't contain menthol. It's those microparticles that damage lung function, researchers say.

"Beware of additives in the e-cigarettes," said senior researcher Kambez Benam, an associate professor in the division of pulmonary, allergy and critical care medicine at the University of Pittsburgh's School of Medicine.

"If you vape, they can make you inhale more particles into your lungs. Don‘t assume that since menthol is a substance naturally found in mint plants and added to some food and beverages, it would be fine to inhale," he said.

"Menthol flavoring leads to a significantly higher number of particle counts that one would take into their lungs by vaping them," he said. "E-cigarette aerosols are known to contain many harmful substances, such as nicotine and formaldehyde."