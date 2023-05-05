Banning Flavored Vapes May Help Teens Quit

FRIDAY, May 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- While public health officials have expressed concerns about teens vaping, a new study suggests getting more to quit may be simple.

Eliminating flavored e-cigarettes may reduce the use of vapes altogether in teens and young adults, the research found.

“The restriction of the availability for certain e-cigarette e-liquid flavors has been considered by various regulatory agencies,” said senior author Alayna Tackett, of the Center for Tobacco Research at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

“Our team was interested in surveying youth and young adults to understand their thoughts on what choices they might make should regulatory policies only allow menthol and/or tobacco flavors in e-cigarette e-liquid products," she said in a university news release.

For the nationwide study, the researchers surveyed more than 1,400 people between 14 and 21 years of age who had used e-cigarettes at least once per day in preceding month.

They were asked which flavors they typically use from a list that included tobacco, menthol, cool mint, fruit ice and fruit/sweet and what they would do if U.S. federal law limited flavors to tobacco and menthol.