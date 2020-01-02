Algorithms Spot Signs of Suicide Risk & Self-Harm

Jan. 2, 2020 -- Artificial intelligence (AI) drives most of your interactions with social media. It determines which posts appear at the top of your feed and which ones don’t make the cut. It serves up ads and suggests events, too.

But AI also has a more serious job.

Computers behind social media sites, including Instagram and its owner Facebook, continually scan posts for signs of suicide risk or self-harm. (When asked, representatives of Twitter would neither confirm nor deny the use of AI for these purposes.) The systems then flag the posts for a trained professional to review.

This matters because as more social interaction takes place in the virtual world, those telltale physical signs of sadness or distress become harder to see. And, make no mistake, we are online more than ever. Each year, Americans spend more time online than the year before. But “you can’t see the slumped shoulders, the dragging feet, the breadcrumb trail that people leave,” says Andrew Reece, PhD, a behavioral data scientist who developed algorithms while at Harvard University that predict the likelihood that an Instagram or Twitter user is depressed or has PTSD. “So what would those breadcrumbs be?”

That’s where AI comes in. AI algorithms enable computers to identify warning signs of suicide that a real person might never see—or only see too late. Crisis responders all over the world are wielding these tools to save lives.