March 15, 2023 -- Last year, on the second anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, we asked our audience questions about their pandemic experiences. A year later – and 3 years into living with COVID – we followed up with some more.

In total, our poll received 696 responses. Nearly 66% of those who answered identified as female, and 76% reported that they are older than 45. The confidence level used for editorial polls is 95%.

The fall of 2022 started out with President Joe Biden claiming that “the pandemic is over” on CBS’s 60 Minutes. Since then, he has ordered an end to the COVID-19 emergency orders issued in 2020, causing people to wonder if this really might be the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

In 2022, WebMD readers, for the most part (84%) did not see an end in sight. But a year later, attitudes seem to be shifting. Our current poll found that nearly a third – 30% – of our audience thinks the pandemic has come to an end. However, 42% of men said the pandemic is over, compared to just 25% of women.