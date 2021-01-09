COVID Vaccine 'In-Betweeners': Who They Are, Why They're Hesitant

Sept. 2, 2021 -- In between the people strongly for and against vaccines are individuals who carry certain fears and concerns that stop them from getting immunized. And experts believe that with the right approach and the recent full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, many in this group could be moved to get vaccinated.

These "in-betweeners" share two things in common: They have their reasons, and they don't want to be called "anti-vaxxers."

And that's where the similarities of people in this group generally end. Who they are, where they live, and the reasons why they don't want to get vaccinated are as diverse as the regions that make up the U.S.

"Certainly the reasons people are hesitant about the vaccine are many," Kathryn M. Edwards, MD, scientific director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, said during a recent media briefing sponsored by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA).

Health concerns, a disabling fear of needles, general anxiety, and a historic mistrust of medicine are among the reasons for COVID-19 vaccine reluctance.

Walter A. Orenstein, MD, agreed that "people who are hesitant are a heterogenous group." Although the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine by the FDA could make a difference through reassurance or vaccine mandates, "there are people who are very strongly against getting vaccinated. I don't think they will be impacted that much" by the full licensure.

However, "there is a substantial proportion that has had a wait-and-see attitude. And I'm hoping that they will be willing to get vaccinated now," Orenstein, professor and associate director of the Emory Vaccine Center in Atlanta, said during the briefing.

Differences by Race, Ethnicity, and Sex

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, public health officials identified lower vaccination rates among some communities of color. A lack of confidence in medicine was a widely cited reason for such vaccine racial disparities.

More recently, investigators in a new study report that vaccine hesitancy among Black people has declined dramatically over the course of the pandemic.