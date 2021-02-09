Mistrust, Politics, and Vaccines: How We Got Here, How We Fix It

Sept. 2, 2021 -- Shawn Farash says he questions everything and loves learning about the human body. When reports of a new virus began circulating, he became fascinated and began his research.

A life-long New Yorker and the founder of Loud Majority, a conservative grassroots movement based in Long Island, Farash, 30, says he is unvaccinated and doesn't feel like he needs to be due to natural antibodies from having previously been infected with COVID-19.

“Someone like myself will not just take someone’s word for it and go,” he says. “I want to see evidence. I want to see science. I want to see something factually backed up, factually bolstered.”

Farash is part of the segment of the U.S. population whose trust in the many top health experts has dwindled.

Much of the problem started in early 2020, during the often-controversial White House COVID-19 press briefings, as experts tried to understand the science of the new virus with the latest information.

Farash says shifting recommendations for pandemic safety measures, among other concerns about health experts’ transparency on information surrounding the virus and its effects, ultimately led to confusion, and then doubts, on the science behind COVID-19 safety mandates.

He, along with many who share similar views, would have preferred if health experts were more vocal about their uncertainty, he says.

“You’re being told by experts, at the first part of this, ‘This is a very dangerous virus. This is a brand new virus. We don’t know much about it. But we do know that you have to do ABCDEFG to keep yourself safe,’” Farash says. “But how could that be true if you don’t know much about the virus?”

A Recipe for Confusion

Health experts must be very cautious, particularly in the early stages, because conflicting arguments can easily lead to confusion or people choosing what to believe based on what’s closest to their own beliefs, says Thomas E. Patterson, PhD, the Bradlee professor of Government and the Press at the Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, Massachusetts.