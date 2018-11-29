Investigation: Lives Lost Amid ER Violations

An investigation by WebMD and Georgia Health News.

Nov. 29, 2018 -- Randy Strickland walked into the ER at North Metro Medical Center burning with fever and trembling. He told the man and the woman who were staffing the triage desk that he was nauseated and felt like he needed to throw up.

The emergency room was nearly empty. Randy was a volunteer at the Jacksonville, AR, hospital and hoped he would get home quickly.

But repeated visits by his wife, Mary, and son James to the triage desk didn’t bring Randy any closer to getting care. Over the next 2 hours, he lost his ability to speak or respond to questions. His breathing became labored. Finally, on a trip to the bathroom, his legs buckled as he held onto Mary for support.

“I can’t hold him up!” Mary yelled as she pounded on the wall that separated the bathroom from the triage desk, trying to summon the ER attendants.

When no help came, James picked up his phone and dialed 911. Could they take his dad to a different ER? he asks the operator, according to a transcript of the call.

“I’m sorry sir, my ambulance will not respond to a hospital," the operator responds. “Have you tried talking to them or anything?”

“It’s just -- I don’t know what they’re waiting for,” James says.

After a pause, the dispatcher asks if they can get Randy out to his car in the parking lot, where paramedics could pick him up.

James and Mary wheeled Randy outside in a drenching rain and slid him into the back seat of their gray Toyota RAV4.

When the paramedics pulled up, Mary says, they knew immediately that Randy was too sick to be taken to another hospital. They took him back into the ER through an entrance used by ambulance crews, and the hospital’s medical teams finally jumped into action. But by that time, Randy was critically ill.

A team of doctors and nurses struggled for about an hour to save him.