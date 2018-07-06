New BP Rules Could Prevent Many 2nd Strokes: Study

WEDNESDAY, June 6, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Treating stroke survivors' blood pressure more aggressively might prevent a substantial number of deaths, a new study estimates.

Last year, new guidelines from the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association lowered the threshold for diagnosing high blood pressure. They said people should consider treatment when their numbers reach 130/80 mm Hg or higher -- rather than the long-used threshold of 140/90 mm Hg.

The new study tried to estimate what would happen if U.S. stroke survivors aimed for those lower numbers. The conclusion: It might prevent one-third more deaths.

But experts stressed that the findings are not definitive. They are an estimate based on an ongoing government study tracking Americans' health.

"This is a simulation analysis," said lead researcher Dr. Alain Lekoubou, of the Medical University of South Carolina. "The best data will come from clinical trials and prospective studies."

Prospective studies are those that follow a group of patients over time, to see how they fare on a given treatment, for example.

Dr. Steven Nissen, chairman of cardiovascular medicine at the Cleveland Clinic, made the same point.

"We simply don't know whether these gains will actually be achieved," said Nissen, who was not involved in the study.

The goal of the research, Lekoubou said, was to predict how the ACC/AHA guidelines might affect the care of stroke survivors -- a group at high risk of suffering another stroke.

The researchers turned to data from a large federal study that collected health information, including blood pressure readings, from U.S. adults between 2003 and 2014.

Under the old blood pressure target of 140/90, the researchers estimated, treatment would be recommended for about 30 percent of U.S. stroke survivors. That translates to a little more than 1.4 million Americans.

But that figure would jump to 50 percent, if all stroke survivors were treated according to the new ACC/AHA guidelines, Lekoubou said.

The researchers then looked at death rates among U.S. stroke survivors with different levels of blood pressure control. They found that among survivors who kept their numbers below 130/80, 5.5 percent died during the study period.