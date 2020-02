Feb. 6, 2020 --- Movie legend Kirk Douglas died Wednesday at age 103.

His death at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif. was announced in a statement posted by son Michael Douglas on his Facebook page, The New York Times reported.

Kirk Douglas suffered a severe stroke in 1996 and had a long and difficult recovery.

He was one of the last surviving stars from Hollywood's golden age and was in notable films such as "Lust for Life," "Spartacus" and "Paths of Glory," the Times reported.