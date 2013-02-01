Higher Stroke Risk Among Younger Black Adults

By American Heart Association News

MONDAY, March 29, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- Black young adults are almost four times more likely than their white counterparts to have a stroke, according to new research. Yet regardless of race, the risk of having a stroke at a younger age increased as blood pressure rose.

High blood pressure is the leading cause of stroke. It adds to the heart's workload and over time damages arteries and organs. Experts already knew stroke rates among young adults have risen in recent decades, but little was known about which adults were at higher risk.

The new study, published Monday in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, looked at the link between high blood pressure and stroke in a group of Black and white young adults in four U.S. cities.

More than 5,000 study participants were repeatedly tested for high blood pressure. Stage 1 hypertension is defined as a top number of at least 130 or a bottom number of at least 80, and stage 2 hypertension is a top number of 140 or higher or a bottom number of 90 or higher. The top (systolic) number indicates how much pressure the blood exerts against artery walls while the heart beats, while the bottom (diastolic) number gauges the pressure between beats.