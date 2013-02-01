Still Too Few Women in Stroke Treatment Clinical Trials

By Robert Preidt

TUESDAY, Oct. 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Men still outnumber women in stroke therapy clinical trials, which means women may end up receiving less effective treatment, researchers say.

For the new study, investigators analyzed 281 stroke trials that included at least 100 patients each and were conducted between 1990 and 2020.

Of the nearly 590,000 total participants, 37.4% were women. However, the average rate of stroke among women in the countries where the studies were conducted was 48%, according to the report published online Oct. 13 in the journal Neurology.

"Making sure there are enough women in clinical studies to accurately reflect the proportion of women who have strokes may have implications for future treatment recommendations for women affected by this serious condition," said study author Dr. Cheryl Carcel, from the George Institute for Global Health, in Sydney, Australia.

"When one sex is underrepresented in clinical trials, it limits the way you can apply the results to the general public and can possibly limit access to new therapies," Carcel explained in a journal news release.