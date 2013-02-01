Blood Thinners After a Stent Might Not Be Necessary

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Nov. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Folks who've had a clogged artery reopened probably can stop taking blood thinners sooner than previously thought, a new study argues.

Patients are regularly prescribed blood thinners for a year or more after angioplasty. This is to make sure that blood doesn't clot inside the metal stent that now holds their artery open. That could cause a heart attack or stroke.

But heart doctors are prescribing these blood thinners longer than necessary because guidelines are based on clinical trial data that's become outdated, according to new findings.

"Our current guidelines may not apply to the average person, in practice," said lead researcher Dr. Neel Butala, a cardiology fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. "The average person today getting a stent may be better off with shorter dual antiplatelet therapy" (which is aspirin plus a blood thinner).

Guidelines now call for most patients to take aspirin and blood thinner for more than a year and as long as 30 months to prevent blood clots from forming in their stent, Butala said.