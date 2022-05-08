Loneliness Can Be a Real Heartbreaker

By Sydney Murphy HealthDay Reporter

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Aug. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Social isolation and loneliness put people at a 30% higher risk of heart attack, stroke or death from either, a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA) warns.

The statement also highlights the lack of data on interventions that could improve heart health in isolated or lonely people. It was published Aug. 4 in the Journal of the American Heart Association .

“Over four decades of research has clearly demonstrated that social isolation and loneliness are both associated with adverse health outcomes,” said Dr. Crystal Wiley Cené, who headed the team that wrote the statement. “Given the prevalence of social disconnectedness across the U.S., the public health impact is quite significant.”

Nearly a quarter of U.S. adults aged 65 and older are socially isolated, and as many as 47% may be lonely, according to AHA. The risk rises with age due to such factors as retirement and widowhood.