Sept. 8, 2022 – Television news anchor Julie Chin is recovering after having stroke-like symptoms live on air earlier this month. Chin, an anchor for NBC local news affiliate KJRH in Tulsa, OK, was reporting on the NASA Artemis I launch when she suddenly had trouble talking or reading words on a teleprompter.

Thanks to quick action from her colleagues who called 911, she was rushed to a nearby hospital where she had a series of tests.

“First I lost partial vision in one eye. A little bit later my hand and arm went numb. Then, I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter,” she wrote on Facebook the next day.

“My doctors believe I had the beginnings of a stroke on the air,” said Chin, who is now recovering at home.

When a News Anchor Becomes the News

The video of Chin struggling for words is bringing a lot of attention to this medical emergency. It shows how unexpectedly, and rapidly, stroke-like symptoms can start. It’s also a good reminder to anyone who thinks they or someone else might be having a stroke that they need to act fast.