Some Bear Facts That Could Help Prevent Human Strokes

FRIDAY, April 14, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Long periods of immobility can put people at risk of dangerous blood clots — yet hibernating bears lie around for months without any problem. Now scientists think they've figured out why.

The researchers hope the insight can eventually lead to new drugs for preventing life-threatening blood clots — the kind that begin in the legs but can travel to the brain and cause a stroke, or to the lungs and cause a pulmonary embolism.

In their new study, the researchers found that in hibernating bears, a particular protein — called heat shock protein 47 (HSP47) — is substantially dialed down from its normal activity level. And that appears to prevent blood clots from forming while the animals are in months-long slumber.

Even more importantly, the investigators found, that phenomenon also occurs in other species, including humans. Specifically, HSP47 activity is low in people paralyzed by spinal cord injuries.

That may sound counterintuitive, since temporary immobility — recovering from an injury or surgery, or taking a long-haul flight — can promote blood clots in some people. But it's known that people with paralysis have no higher blood clot risk than mobile people do.