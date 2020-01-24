Three COVID Vaccines Compared

How it works

Has not submitted application for emergency use authorization in U.S.

FDA advisory committee approved Dec. 17; full FDA approval expected 24 to 48 hours after.

What percentage of people did it protect from getting infected in clinical studies?

Two doses, a month apart

Two doses, 4 weeks apart

Two doses, 3 weeks apart

How many shots do you need?

Not yet known

Fever, muscle aches, headaches lasting a few days. Effects worse after second dose.

Fatigue, headache, chills, muscle pain, especially after the second dose

What are the side effects?

20 million, starting Dec. 21; 80 million for U.S. in 2021

How many doses will be available, and when?

Not yet available.

Not yet available.

Who is it recommended for?

Not yet available.

Not yet available.

Pregnant women or nursing moms who want the COVID-19 vaccine should get one, experts say, although there is not much data yet for pregnant women. Read guidelines here .

What about pregnant women and nursing moms?

Is there anyone who shouldn’t get the vaccine?

People with a history of serious allergic reactions. There is not enough data to make a recommendation for people with a compromised immune system.

Not yet available.