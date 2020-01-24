WebMD Health News

Three COVID Vaccines Compared

This article was last updated Dec. 18, 2020.

Dec. 13, 2020 -- Two vaccines could be approved for use in the United States by the end of next week, a third is coming soon. Here’s a closer look at all three and what it might mean for you.

Vaccine developer:

Pfizer

Moderna

AstraZeneca

How it works

Messenger RNA

Messenger RNA

Inactivated cold virus

When approved/expected approval

Dec. 11

FDA advisory committee approved Dec. 17; full FDA approval expected 24 to 48 hours after.

Has not submitted application for emergency use authorization in U.S.

What percentage of people did it protect from getting infected in clinical studies?

95%

94.1%

70%

How many shots do you need?

Two doses, 3 weeks apart

Two doses, 4 weeks apart

Two doses, a month apart

What are the side effects?

Fatigue, headache, chills, muscle pain, especially after the second dose

Fever, muscle aches, headaches lasting a few days. Effects worse after second dose.

Not yet known

How many doses will be available, and when?

 

50 million, starting Dec. 18; 1.3 billion in 2021

20 million, starting Dec. 21; 80 million for U.S. in 2021

3 billion planned for 2021

Who is it recommended for?

People 16 years and older

Not yet available.

Not yet available.

What about pregnant women and nursing moms?

Pregnant women or nursing moms who want the COVID-19 vaccine should get one, experts say, although there is not much data yet for pregnant women. Read guidelines here.

Not yet available.

Not yet available.

Is there anyone who shouldn’t get the vaccine?

People with a history of serious allergic reactions. There is not enough data to make a recommendation for people with a compromised immune system.

Not yet available.

Not yet available.
