COVID-19 Vaccines 101: FAQ

Dec. 16, 2020 -- With shipments of one COVID-19 vaccine underway, another shipping possibly within the next week, and even more on the way, everyone has questions. Among them:

A vaccine is a substance that stimulates your immune system to make antibodies -- blood proteins produced in response to a foreign substance -- as it would if you were exposed to the actual disease. After vaccination, you develop immunity to the disease, so you are protected from getting sick if you get infected.

Unlike some other vaccines , the COVID-19 vaccines viewed as frontrunners do not use eggs to make them.

How do the vaccines work?

The vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna use a technique known as mRNA, or messenger RNA. These vaccines "give instructions for our cells to make a harmless piece of what is called the 'spike protein,' " according to the CDC. This protein is found on the surface of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Once these vaccine instructions, or mRNA, are injected, your cells use it to make the spike protein; then the instructions are broken down and eliminated. The protein piece is displayed on the cell surface, triggering our immune system to make antibodies against it, just as it would if it were exposed to the real coronavirus that causes COVID-19. In this way, the body learns how to protect itself when and if the real virus shows up.

The mRNA vaccines don't use the live virus that causes COVID-19, nor does the mRNA get into the cell's nucleus, which is where our DNA (genetic material) is stored.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus, the adenovirus, taken from chimpanzees. The adenovirus is genetically altered so it can’t reproduce itself. The vaccine is combined with genes of the spike protein to trigger production of antibodies against it, which allows the immune system to destroy the COVID-causing virus.