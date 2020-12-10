COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ: Safety, Side Effects, Efficacy

“My understanding of those (U.K.) cases is the people involved had had a history of hospitalization for allergic reactions,” Gronvall says. “But there were a lot of people amongst the people who participated in the vaccine’s clinical trials who had allergies to one thing or another. So, it’s important to make that distinction.”

It’s also unclear what caused the allergic reactions in the U.K. workers, and it’s possible the vaccine was not the culprit.

Gronvall says any adverse reactions will be monitored as the vaccine rolls out nationwide. She says follow-up research should help dispel concerns about rare allergic reactions among some people who use EpiPens -- devices that inject the drug epinephrine to counteract a severe allergic reaction, known as anaphylaxis.

“I have already seen it -- that people who carry EpiPens are concerned about whether they should get the vaccine,” she says. “But this is data that the companies have indicated [some] of the people who participated in the clinical trials … were people who carry EpiPens.

“On balance, there’s not a restriction here for people who have allergies. And I would say the risks of COVID-19 are pretty high right now,” Gronvall says.

Offit says anaphylactic reactions to vaccines are very rare and easily treatable with epinephrine. That makes them much easier to manage than a severe case of COVID-19.

“You’re always asked to wait around after a vaccine for 15 minutes because about one out of every million people who get a vaccine can have a severe allergic reaction,” he says. “The only difference here is if you have had a severe allergic reaction in the past to an injectable medical product, then you wait around for 30 minutes, instead of 15.”

Offit says there’s no reason for concern for people with allergies to foods, beestings, or other medicines, noting studies have found many people who have allergies have received multiple vaccines without problems.