Experts: Pregnant Women Can Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Dec. 18, 2020 -- Pregnant women or nursing moms who want the COVID-19 vaccine should get one, experts say.

That’s true even though there’s a lack of safety data in these groups, according to guidance from the CDC, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine.

Pregnant women who opt not to receive the vaccine should be supported in that decision as well, a practice advisory from ACOG recommends.

In addition, women do not need to avoid getting pregnant after receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. The FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the vaccine on Dec. 11.

Although investigators excluded pregnant women from vaccine clinical trials, experts believe that mRNA vaccines, which are not live vaccines, "are unlikely to pose a risk for people who are pregnant" and "are not thought to be a risk to the breastfeeding infant," the CDC notes.

At the same time, women who are pregnant may be at greater risk of severe COVID-19, even though the absolute risk of severe illness is low. COVID-19 also may increase the risk of serious pregnancy outcomes, such as preterm birth.

"If pregnant people are part of a group that is recommended to receive a COVID-19 vaccine (eg, healthcare personnel), they may choose to be vaccinated," the CDC says. Patients can talk to their health care provider if they need more information, the guidance says.