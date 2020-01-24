WebMD Poll: More Want COVID-19 Vaccine Earlier

Dec. 21, 2020 -- Increasing numbers of people want the COVID-19 vaccine sooner, a new WebMD poll finds.

About 37% of people said they plan to get a vaccine in the next 3 months, compared to 27% in September and 26% in July.

A majority -- 56% -- said they would take one within the next year. That number is also up slightly from September, when 54.6% of people said they would get the vaccine in the first year.

The findings mirror other recent polls that have tracked people’s thoughts about the timing of the vaccine. About 40% of Americans say they plan to take a vaccine as soon as it’s available to them, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released on Dec. 14.

Similarly, about 34% of people said they’d take a vaccine “as soon as possible,” according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll released Tuesday.

“People who may have been taking a ‘wait and see’ approach may be feeling more confident as we hear more about the vaccine’s safety and how it works,” says John Whyte, MD, chief medical officer of WebMD. “After nearly a year, and we finally have some hope for an end to pandemic life.”

The FDA has allowed the use of two COVID-19 vaccines as cases and hospitalizations continue to surge nationwide.

On Friday, the FDA granted an emergency use authorization for Moderna’s COVID vaccine.

Hospitals and state health departments across the country are already receiving the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Some health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities received immunizations this week. The FDA granted emergency authorization to the Pfizer vaccine Dec. 11.

In the new WebMD poll of 1,785 readers, 12% said they won’t get the vaccine at all, as compared with 12.5% in September and 28% in July. Another 23% of readers are still unsure or don’t know when they’ll get the vaccine. And 8% said they’d wait more than a year.

Public health officials and politicians have begun to encourage Americans to get the vaccine as soon as it’s their turn on the priority list. Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton have said they’ll take the vaccine when it’s their turn, and they may get the immunization in public and on video to boost confidence among Americans.