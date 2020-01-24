Your Boss May Require You to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine

Dec. 29, 2020 -- Now that COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed, you may be wondering whether your employer can require you to get vaccinated.

The answer is “Yes,” with a few conditions, according to new federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission guidance. The EEOC enforces workplace anti-discrimination laws and has weighed in on COVID-19 preventive measures during the pandemic.

“Any employer can mandate the COVID-19 vaccine, provided they accommodate religious and disability-related objections and the employee receives it from a provider that does not contract with the employer,” says Karla Grossenbacher, head of the workplace privacy group at Seyfarth Shaw, LLP, and chair of the law firm’s employment practice in Washington, D.C.

"The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has released updated guidance on the responsibilities and rights of employers and employees related to the COVID-19 vaccine..."



If you refuse to get vaccinated, you may be worried about being fired. “The EEOC is clear that the first move is not termination,” and that employers have to try to work with employees first. Possible alternatives include asking them to take a leave of absence or work remotely, Grossenbacher says.

"If an employee cannot get vaccinated because of a disability or sincerely held religious belief, and there is no reasonable accommodation possible, [then] an employer could exclude the employee from physically entering the workplace," says Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management.