COVID Vaccinations Lag as Virus Rages

Jan. 5, 2021 -- As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations soar across the U.S., the nation’s unprecedented effort to vaccinate hundreds of millions of adults against the virus is off to a sluggish start.

In December, officials with Operation Warp Speed had repeatedly promised to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of the year. As of Monday, the CDC reports just 4.5 million people -- mostly health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities -- have gotten their first shots, out of more than 15 million doses delivered to states. Officials with Warp Speed have noted that there’s a 3- to 4-day delay in reporting.

“It’s chaotic, and it’s slow, and it’s not where it needs to be,” says Jennifer Kates, PhD, senior vice president and director of global health & HIV policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation. She is part of a team of analysts who have been studying state plans for vaccine distribution.

Many states such as Florida, West Virginia, Tennessee, and Nevada have now made seniors eligible to get their shots, if they could find any. In Volusia County, FL, local ABC affiliate WFTV reported that seniors were sleeping in their cars outside of Daytona Stadium to get the vaccine on Tuesday morning.

The apparent lag has left governors frustrated.

On Tuesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he would activate the National Guard to help county health departments give the shots. Just 65,000 people have been vaccinated out of 275,000 shots distributed in the state.

Hogan also called on retired health care workers to help turn local vaccine clinics into 7-day-a-week operations. He said more than 700 retired health workers had already signed up for the effort.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatened to fine hospitals up to $100,000 if they didn’t use up their current supplies of vaccines before the end of the week. Repeated delays could cause them to lose the ability to distribute the vaccine altogether.

“This is a management issue of hospitals,” he said in a Monday news briefing.