COVID Vaccinations Slowest in Hardest Hit States

Brenda Goodman is a senior news writer for WebMD. Andy Miller is editor and CEO of Georgia Health News.

Jan. 13, 2021 -- It felt like Christmas when “Santa Rick” Rosenthal, who runs Northern Lights Santa Academy in Atlanta, snagged a rare slot to receive one of the first COVID-19 vaccines doled out to seniors in Georgia.

Rosenthal, who trains people to play Santa, didn’t even mind that his appointment was at 5:20 in the morning.

The 68-year-old finished treatment for stage IV cancer that had settled in his legs last September. His 91-year-old father-in-law died of COVID just a week ago.

A vaccine against a virus that’s proving to be more deadly for seniors, men, and those with significant preexisting conditions could save his life and his livelihood.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to get this. I am in a high-risk category, and even though Christmas is over, when you’re Santa, people come up to you. Santa could be a superspreader. We have to be very careful,” he says.

Then it seemed the Grinch might have kept Santa Rick from his shot.

When he pulled into the parking lot at a big-box store outside Atlanta, he joined a line of cars idling their engines to keep heaters running against the predawn chill.

Everyone waiting had confirmed appointments with the DeKalb County Board of Health. They were 65 and older, a population just added to Georgia’s priority target group for COVID vaccination. But the white tents they were supposed to drive through for quick service were empty. No one was there to give the shots.

Early in the morning, there was no way to get any information. They called 911. They called the CDC. They called the city’s nonemergency information line.

No one was sure what to do. So they waited.

I’m furious,” says Gerry Tosone, 66. “I haven’t been anywhere or done anything in months.” Her appointment was scheduled for 3:52 a.m.

The U.S. government’s race to beat back the pandemic with vaccines -- dubbed Operation Warp Speed -- has faltered in its last phase: Getting badly needed doses to the public.