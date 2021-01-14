Apps to Let Travelers, Others Show COVID-19 Status

Jan. 14, 2021 -- Americans who get vaccinated against COVID-19, and use a digital health “passport” to prove it, may have an easier time traveling this year and being admitted to things like concerts, sporting events, and museums.

With tourism and other economic sectors largely shuttered by the pandemic, countries are eagerly looking at alternatives to travel restrictions and quarantine to safely reopen their borders.

Cyprus last month became the first European Union member state to announce it would open its borders in March to vaccinated travelers. Those travelers would not need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. The announcement is part of a plan by Cyprus to resume flights to the country, which relies heavily on tourism.

In Israel, which is vaccinating its residents quickly against the virus, the health ministry has unveiled a “green passport” that will allow people who are vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 to attend large things like conferences, cultural events, and sporting events. Health officials say those who test negative for the virus could receive a temporary green passport for 72 hours, while passports granted to those who have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 will be valid for 6 months, according to TheTimes of Israel.

Saudi authorities announced that the digital health passport launched by them as proof of a person's vaccinations against COVID-19 is not a requirement for travel at the present but that "some countries may impose requirements related to taking the vaccine in the future.” pic.twitter.com/Z9gFes6acn — About Her (@AboutHerOFCL) January 9, 2021

The passport is available on a smartphone application, interactive voice recognition, or it can be printed out, according to TheTimes.

Australia’s Qantas Airways announced in November that once a coronavirus vaccine was available, passengers hoping to fly on the airline would need to prove they had taken it. “I think that’s going to be a common thing, talking to my colleagues in other airlines around the globe,” Alan Joyce, the airline’s chief executive, said in an interview with Australia’s Nine Network.

But the World Travel and Tourism Council, which represents the global travel and tourism private sector, together with Airports Council International, the World Economic Forum, and International Chamber of Commerce, want international travel to be restored without waiting for vaccinations.

“They must not be a requirement to travel, as this will further delay the revival of the already ailing travel and tourism sector, which needs to restart now to save itself, millions of jobs in the sector and beyond, and the global economy,” the council said in a December news release.