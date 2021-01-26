Faith Leaders Spread the Word: Get Vaccinated

Jan. 26, 2021 -- When Orthodox Rabbi Shmuel Herzfeld of Ohev Sholom synagogue in Washington, DC, enrolled in a clinical trial of the Moderna vaccine last July, he wanted to make a difference in the fight against COVID-19.

Herzfeld has since become a “poster child” for vaccination. His widely seen videos on TikTok show him getting his shot in July and then receiving a medical hero award this month for his advocacy. He has also persuaded at least one other rabbi in Maryland to join a clinical trial.

The encouragement from religious leaders is important, especially amid a sluggish U.S. vaccine rollout and continuing signs that people are hesitant to get the vaccine. A recent Pew Research survey found that half of white evangelicals and 59% of Black Protestants say they definitely will not or probably will not get the COVID-19 vaccine. About one-third of Catholics (32%) and white nonevangelical Protestants (35%) said the same.

Different religious and racial groups, too, have unique concerns about the vaccine. Conservative Catholics and evangelicals, for example, are less likely to be vaccinated if the vaccines involved fetal tissue or cells. That’s why having leaders of various religions publicly support the vaccines is so important.

Showing some love with my vaccinator, Chao, and the Meridian team running the clinical trial for #Moderna They are #covidheroes #vaccine pic.twitter.com/UgbGLkOFpg — Shmuel Herzfeld (@RabbiHerzfeld) January 12, 2021

Other rabbis have echoed Herzfeld: Get vaccinated. Three of the most senior rabbis in ultra-Orthodox Judaism -- Chaim Kanievsky, Gershon Edelstein, and Shalom Cohen -- recommended recently that “anyone who has the option of getting the vaccine should get it.”

They argue the vaccines have been proved safe and were developed using accepted scientific methods. These comments are particularly important in ultra-Orthodox communities because the views of rabbinical leaders govern public attitudes.

Pastor Marshall Mitchell of Salem Baptist Church in Abington, PA, is also leading by example. He received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine last month to help restore trust in vaccines among the African American community.

Mitchell is a key player with the Black Doctors COVID Consortium. He says it's not a “maybe,” but a must that Black people get vaccinated, given they are dying at a higher rate from the virus.

"I've probably encountered hundreds of people who are COVID-positive, and I was very fortunate to be designated as one of the frontline people," Mitchell told ABC 6 Action News.