Anti-Vaxxers Wage Campaigns Against COVID-19 Shots

FRIDAY, Jan. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People who are hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine don't have to work hard to find internet rumors and theories that will fuel their fears regarding the vaccine's safety.

That's because anti-vaccine groups and individuals are working overtime to promote frightening, false theories about the two COVID-19 vaccines that have now been administered to more than 24 million Americans, infectious disease experts say.

"These kind of rumors have been around ever since Edward Jenner made his smallpox vaccine in the late 1700s," said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "There was a belief if you got the vaccine, which was derived from cowpox, that you would take on bovine characteristics. You'd get a snout, you'd get a tail, you'd get floppy ears. That was the internet 1802, basically."

There are two major types of disinformation being promulgated about the coronavirus vaccines:

Anecdotal "cause-and-effect" rumors that erroneously tie a person's untimely demise to the fact they recently got a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Big lie" conspiracy theories that allege the vaccine can cause all manner of major side effects, from infertility to permanently altering your genetics.

Health care workers had braced for stories coming out that tie people's personal health problems and untimely deaths to their recent vaccination, even though there's no evidence linking the two.

For example, vaccine opponents recently pounced on the death of Florida obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. Gregory Michael, 56, who died Jan. 3 after suffering a catastrophic drop in platelets (cell fragments in the bloodstream that control bleeding).

Posts tying Michael's demise to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine flooded the internet, despite a lack of clinical evidence linking his death to the vaccination 18 days prior.

It's not the first such instance of a person dying after they get the vaccine, and it won't be the last because coincidences happen every day, Offit said.

"Hank Aaron gets the vaccine. Two weeks later he dies of a stroke. Why? Because he was in his late 80s, and people in their late 80s can die of strokes," Offit said. "The vaccine doesn't make you immortal."